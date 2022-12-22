Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 41.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

