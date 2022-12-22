Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $16.19.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
