Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Farmers Bankshares Price Performance
FBVA stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Farmers Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers Bankshares (FBVA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.