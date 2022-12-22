Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers Bankshares Price Performance

FBVA stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Farmers Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

