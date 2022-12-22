Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $305.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

