Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Trimmed by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Abiomed by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Abiomed by 67.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 112,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

