The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALL opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

