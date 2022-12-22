Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

