Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %

TEAM opened at $139.62 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $42,930,049. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

