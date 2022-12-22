Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 356 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.