Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $439,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.