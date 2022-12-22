Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.
Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Read More
