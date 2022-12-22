Hc Sponsor Llc Purchases 8,410 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc bought 8,410 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $55,253.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hyperfine Stock Up 3.8 %
HYPR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Hyperfine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
