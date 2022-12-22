Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92.

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $2,323,020.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $33,844.02.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $117.15 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.