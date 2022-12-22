Ankr (ANKR) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020437 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227405 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01749233 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $10,729,717.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

