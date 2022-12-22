DNB Markets Upgrades HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) to “Buy”

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 375 price objective on the stock.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance
