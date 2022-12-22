Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.50-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 4.6 %

CTAS opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.44 and its 200-day moving average is $412.17. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cintas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cintas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

