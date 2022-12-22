Governance OHM (GOHM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,643.35

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $77,643.35 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,496.42 or 0.14819880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.20 or 0.05257266 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498824 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.57 or 0.29550253 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
