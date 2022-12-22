Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.18). 670,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 254,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £290.75 million and a P/E ratio of 218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.51.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

