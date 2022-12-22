Axie Infinity Price Down 8% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00041532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $697.16 million and approximately $80.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,810 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77545637 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $35,125,556.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

