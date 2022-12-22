RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.80 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05144895 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.90 or 0.29563003 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,987,859.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUACKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.