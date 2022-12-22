Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.17. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

