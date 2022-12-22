PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $806,048.61 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 99.8% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $806,048.61 and approximately $0.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00394619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

