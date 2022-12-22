YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.13 million and approximately $82,512.23 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99921694 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $79,524.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

