RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

RNG opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

