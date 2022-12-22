KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Featured Stories
