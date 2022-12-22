NXM (NXM) Price Tops $38.31 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, NXM has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.31 or 0.00227405 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $252.63 million and approximately $63,936.34 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.1038315 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63,615.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

