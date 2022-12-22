SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Sell” at Danske

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
