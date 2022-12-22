Gemini Dollar Market Cap Reaches $606.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $606.14 million and approximately $376,215.03 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05144895 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.90 or 0.29563003 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

