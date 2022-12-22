Tangible Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05144895 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.90 or 0.29563003 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

