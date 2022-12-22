Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

