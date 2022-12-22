Zambesigold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $84,683.59 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $84,683.59 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

