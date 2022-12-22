Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and $2.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,831,229 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

