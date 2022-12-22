EVE (EVEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, December 23rd.

EVE Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE EVEX opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. EVE has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

