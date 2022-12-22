Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00026218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $140,893.78 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004763 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007606 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

