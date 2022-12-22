T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Tops $0.25

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $248.02 million and approximately $76,600.58 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05144895 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.90 or 0.29563003 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24802596 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,340.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

