FlatQube Price Down 24.3% This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and $1,289.82 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00008192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05144895 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.90 or 0.29563003 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.37302385 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $483.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.