Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 465.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.60 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

