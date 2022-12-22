iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.