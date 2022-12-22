iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.