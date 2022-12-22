Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.60 and a 1-year high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

