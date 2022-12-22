Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

