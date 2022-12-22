Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,637 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

