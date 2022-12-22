26,421 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

