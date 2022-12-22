Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

