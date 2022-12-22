Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
