Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

