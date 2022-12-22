Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

