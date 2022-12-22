Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $47.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

