Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after purchasing an additional 593,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IGM opened at $286.23 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $447.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.50 and a 200-day moving average of $303.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

