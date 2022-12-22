Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 2.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

