Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Inogen has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

